Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 12,681 Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

AVNT stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.11. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $39.18.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

