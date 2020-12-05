Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 12,700 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,005,000 after acquiring an additional 616,367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,968 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 292,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 271,333 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 206.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 232,095 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

