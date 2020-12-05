Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFFN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 103,993 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Capitol Federal Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $50.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

