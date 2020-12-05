Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 46.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARI. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

