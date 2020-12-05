Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $201,000 in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $4,831,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $435,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,214.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $6,243,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,869,896.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,973 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

ONEM opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of -12.73. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

