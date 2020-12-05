Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $203,000 in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 503.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 0.89. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

