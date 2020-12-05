Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $278,000 in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

