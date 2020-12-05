Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,323,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 299,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 188,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.