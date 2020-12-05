Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $246,000 Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 38.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,040,000 after buying an additional 1,954,977 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 32.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,691,000 after buying an additional 519,996 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $6,669,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $4,986,000.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $88,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,663.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,640 shares of company stock worth $5,421,573. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

