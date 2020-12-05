Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $296,000 Investment in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,759,000 after purchasing an additional 240,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 222.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medallia by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,038,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after purchasing an additional 348,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 167.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,020,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 12,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $376,142.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,268.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,080,025.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,359,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,138,489.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,985 shares of company stock worth $14,963,371.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.71. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Medallia’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.