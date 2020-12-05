Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $308,000 Investment in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $574,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 323.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 52.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 74,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,121.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,770.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 433,957 shares of company stock worth $20,990,776 and sold 43,050 shares worth $3,802,272.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

