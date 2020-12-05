Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $1,484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $1,810,388.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,459,244 shares of company stock worth $71,114,182. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

