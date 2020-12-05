Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 74,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGAL opened at $9.08 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GGAL. BidaskClub raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.25.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

