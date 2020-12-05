Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 17,560 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 42.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 31.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. Adient plc has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

