Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 700 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in China Biologic Products by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,665,000 after acquiring an additional 210,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in China Biologic Products by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at about $17,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 55.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 122.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

CBPO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $118.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.43.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

