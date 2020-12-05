Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,371 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 49,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

KTB opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

