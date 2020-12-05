Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,660,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 70,781 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $13.12 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

