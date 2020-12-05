Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of HA stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.18. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hawaiian by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hawaiian by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.