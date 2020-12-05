Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,029.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

