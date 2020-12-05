Head to Head Analysis: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) vs. Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out 275.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Otter Tail pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Otter Tail has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Otter Tail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.53 $62.13 million $0.61 57.61 Otter Tail $919.50 million 1.84 $86.85 million $2.17 19.01

Otter Tail has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure. Otter Tail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 6.37% 3.86% 0.64% Otter Tail 9.90% 10.93% 3.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Otter Tail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 3 3 0 2.50 Otter Tail 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.80%. Otter Tail has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Otter Tail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Otter Tail beats Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 132,578 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Its Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

