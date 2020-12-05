Head-To-Head Analysis: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) & BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Saul Centers pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BRT Apartments and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Saul Centers 0 3 0 0 2.00

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.24%. Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.83%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Risk & Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments -37.22% -5.35% -2.71% Saul Centers 19.59% 17.17% 2.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and Saul Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $27.76 million 8.98 $860,000.00 N/A N/A Saul Centers $231.52 million 3.42 $51.72 million $3.08 10.99

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Saul Centers beats BRT Apartments on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment comprises of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics. Saul Centers was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

