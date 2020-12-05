Head-To-Head Analysis: SEA (NYSE:SE) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID)

SEA (NYSE:SE) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get SEA alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SEA and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 1 2 6 1 2.70 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEA currently has a consensus target price of $156.55, indicating a potential downside of 21.25%.

Risk & Volatility

SEA has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEA and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA -39.03% -107.94% -21.91% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -46.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEA and Sharing Economy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEA $2.18 billion 29.88 -$1.46 billion ($2.27) -87.57 Sharing Economy International $30,000.00 0.00 -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SEA beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that offers integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services AirPay, ShopeePay, ShopeePayLater, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on technology and global sharing economy markets by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks; and AnyWorkspace, an online real-time marketplace that connects workspace providers with clients who need temporary office and meeting spaces. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and offers licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.