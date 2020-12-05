Head to Head Analysis: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Truist Financial and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 8 12 0 2.60 Huntington Bancshares 0 10 7 0 2.41

Truist Financial currently has a consensus price target of $46.08, suggesting a potential downside of 4.46%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential downside of 20.86%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Huntington Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 16.95% 7.76% 0.96% Huntington Bancshares 15.34% 7.70% 0.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and Huntington Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $14.66 billion 4.43 $3.22 billion $4.37 11.04 Huntington Bancshares $5.66 billion 2.36 $1.41 billion $1.27 10.32

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Bancshares. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Huntington Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, commercial middle market lending, floor plan lending, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides retail and wholesale brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, and investment advice. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through approximately 2,958 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, and small business loans, as well as investment products. It also provides insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking solutions and asset finance services; corporate risk management services; institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; institutional corporate banking services; treasury management services; and other financing solutions, as well as lends real estate developers, REITs, and other customers. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment provides deposits, lending, banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. As of January 23, 2020, the company operated through 868 full-service branches, including 12 private client group offices, and 1,448 automated teller machines located in 7 Midwestern states. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

