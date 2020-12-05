Head to Head Comparison: National Lampoon (OTCMKTS:NLMP) versus World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

National Lampoon (OTCMKTS:NLMP) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get National Lampoon alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Lampoon and World Wrestling Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Lampoon 0 0 0 0 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62

World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus price target of $50.77, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%.

Profitability

This table compares National Lampoon and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Lampoon N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53%

Volatility & Risk

National Lampoon has a beta of 44.81, indicating that its stock price is 4,381% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 85.9% of National Lampoon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Lampoon and World Wrestling Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Lampoon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.64 $77.06 million $0.85 52.91

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than National Lampoon.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats National Lampoon on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Lampoon

National Lampoon Inc. engages in the comedy publication business. It publishes National Lampoon, a humor magazine; and Animal House, a comedy film, as well as franchises films, such as Vacation and Van Wilder. The company was formerly known as J2 Communications Inc. and changed its name to National Lampoon Inc. in November 2002. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for National Lampoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Lampoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.