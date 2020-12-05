Head-To-Head Contrast: Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) & New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Minco Capital has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Gold has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minco Capital and New Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A New Gold $630.60 million 2.17 -$73.50 million ($0.08) -25.25

Minco Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and New Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A 8.79% 8.67% New Gold -9.92% -4.10% -1.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Minco Capital and New Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A New Gold 1 1 0 0 1.50

New Gold has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Given New Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Minco Capital beats New Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It invests in public and private companies and assets. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds 100% interests in the Blackwater gold-silver project located in British Columbia, Canada; and operates the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in Mexico. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

