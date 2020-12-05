Head-To-Head Contrast: Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) & Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) and Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Orchids Paper Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schweitzer-Mauduit International $1.02 billion 1.07 $85.80 million $3.55 9.83 Orchids Paper Products $186.68 million 0.00 -$37.67 million N/A N/A

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has higher revenue and earnings than Orchids Paper Products.

Volatility & Risk

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchids Paper Products has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Orchids Paper Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schweitzer-Mauduit International 9.09% 18.70% 7.21% Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Orchids Paper Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schweitzer-Mauduit International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schweitzer-Mauduit International currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.38%. Given Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Schweitzer-Mauduit International is more favorable than Orchids Paper Products.

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International beats Orchids Paper Products on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked; reconstituted tobacco, and wrapper and binder products use in machine-made cigars; alkaline battery separator papers; and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Orchids Paper Products

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

