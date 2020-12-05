Head to Head Contrast: Simclar (OTCMKTS:SIMC) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Simclar (OTCMKTS:SIMC) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Simclar and Impinj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simclar N/A N/A N/A Impinj -21.57% -14.90% -8.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Impinj shares are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of Simclar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Impinj shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simclar and Impinj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simclar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Impinj $152.84 million 6.46 -$22.99 million ($1.02) -41.91

Simclar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Impinj.

Volatility & Risk

Simclar has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impinj has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Simclar and Impinj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simclar 0 0 0 0 N/A Impinj 0 2 4 0 2.67

Impinj has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential downside of 16.18%. Given Impinj’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Impinj is more favorable than Simclar.

Summary

Impinj beats Simclar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simclar Company Profile

Simclar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer of electronic and electro-mechanical products in the United States and Mexico. Its custom-designed products include complex printed circuit boards (PCBs), finished products, subassemblies, molded and nonmolded cable assemblies, wire harnesses, injection molded, and electronic assembly products. The PCBs produced by the company comprise pin-through-hole assemblies, low and medium volume surface mount technology assemblies, and mixed technology PCBs, including multilayer PCBs; and cable and harness assemblies consist of multiconductor, ribbon, coaxial cable, and discrete wire harness assemblies. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, which involves the manufacture of complete finished assemblies with all sheet metal, power supplies, fans, and PCBs, as well as complete sub-assemblies for integration into original equipment manufactures (OEMs) finished products, such as speaker and lock-key assemblies, and diode assemblies. In addition, Simclar offers reworking and refurbishing services, which comprise redesign, rework, refurbish, and repair of materials and subassemblies; sheet metal fabrication services; and backplane interconnect solutions. The company's products are manufactured to customer specifications and designed for OEMs in the data processing, telecommunications, instrumentation, and food preparation equipment industries. Simclar was founded in 1976. It was formerly known as Techdyne, Inc. and changed its name to Simclar, Inc. in September 2003. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Hialeah, Florida. Simclar, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Simclar Group Limited.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software offerings that include ItemSense, a system software that comprises enterprise-class RAIN deployment management, software-defined algorithms for transition detection, and APIs that enable application developers to build powerful IoT solutions. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

