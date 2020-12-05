Head-To-Head Contrast: SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) vs. Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 0.44% N/A -1.71% Sumco 9.29% 7.99% 4.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SunPower and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 2 7 3 0 2.08 Sumco 0 1 2 1 3.00

SunPower presently has a consensus target price of $14.65, indicating a potential downside of 29.94%. Given SunPower’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SunPower is more favorable than Sumco.

Volatility and Risk

SunPower has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunPower and Sumco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.86 billion 1.91 $22.16 million ($0.47) -44.49 Sumco $2.75 billion 2.51 $302.23 million $2.01 23.57

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sumco beats SunPower on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases and sells solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Energies Nouvelles ActivitÃ©s USA, SAS.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

