Head-To-Head Contrast: United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) versus Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get United American Healthcare alerts:

This table compares United American Healthcare and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Co-Diagnostics 53.81% 93.48% 88.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United American Healthcare and Co-Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 1,418.59 -$6.20 million ($0.36) -30.67

United American Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Co-Diagnostics.

Risk & Volatility

United American Healthcare has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.16, meaning that its stock price is 416% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United American Healthcare and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.92%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats United American Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

United American Healthcare Company Profile

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for United American Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.