Head-To-Head Survey: China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) & First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Minsheng Banking and First Midwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng Banking 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.88, indicating a potential downside of 10.19%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp 14.29% 6.02% 0.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and First Midwest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 2.05 $199.74 million $1.98 7.80

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats China Minsheng Banking on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; trust, trade-related products, and foreign currency services; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides foreign exchange trading, derivatives transactions, money market transactions, and precious metal trading services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 132 branches, 1,154 business outlets, 1,175 community sub-branches, and 147 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. The company operates 127 locations and 178 automated teller machines in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

