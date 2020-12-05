Head-To-Head Survey: Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) vs. Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Gran Tierra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 66.28 -$9.84 million N/A N/A Gran Tierra Energy $570.98 million 0.20 $38.69 million N/A N/A

Gran Tierra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Gran Tierra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -4,335.56% -74.54% -31.76% Gran Tierra Energy -233.60% -15.72% -6.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Torchlight Energy Resources and Gran Tierra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.