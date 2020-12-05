Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.84% of Henry Schein worth $70,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

