Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $66.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.53. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.