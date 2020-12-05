Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HBMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.68. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

