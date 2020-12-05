Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stake Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.25% of Integer worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Integer by 2.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 968,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Integer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 475,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $78.61 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Integer’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,569.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

