ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) and GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Critical Review

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) and GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ION Geophysical has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPetro Resources has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ION Geophysical and GeoPetro Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical $174.68 million 0.20 -$48.20 million ($2.40) -0.98 GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GeoPetro Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ION Geophysical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ION Geophysical and GeoPetro Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ION Geophysical 1 1 1 0 2.00 GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

ION Geophysical presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Given ION Geophysical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ION Geophysical is more favorable than GeoPetro Resources.

Profitability

This table compares ION Geophysical and GeoPetro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical -27.94% N/A -12.50% GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of ION Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of ION Geophysical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of GeoPetro Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ION Geophysical beats GeoPetro Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers data processing and imaging services; and survey planning and design, data acquisition and management, subsurface imaging, and reservoir characterization, as well as technical, commercial, and strategic advisory services. The Operations Optimization segment provides survey design, and command and control software systems and related services for marine towed streamer and seabed operations; and in-field optimization, and equipment maintenance and training services. This segment also develops, manufactures, and repairs marine towed streamer positioning and data acquisition systems, ocean bottom data acquisition technologies, marine diverters, analog geophones, and land acquisition systems, which are deployed in marine robotics, defense, scientific, exploration and production, and other commercial applications. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About GeoPetro Resources

GeoPetro Resources Company operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Madisonville Field project located in Madison County, Texas; and Lokern Prospect located in the San Joaquin Basin, Kern County, California. The company was formerly known as GeoPetro Company and changed its name to GeoPetro Resources Company in June 1996 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, GeoPetro Resources Subsidiary Company. GeoPetro Resources Company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

