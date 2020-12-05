iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSE:EWH) Short Interest Up 69.2% in November

iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSE:EWH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE EWH opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.13. iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Get iShares Inc. - iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares, Inc. – iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES MSCI HONG KONG INDEX FUND seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inc. - iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inc. - iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.