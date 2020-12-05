iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

