Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,172.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,029.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

