JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 207 Shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF worth $28,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000.

NYSEARCA:JIGB opened at $57.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30.

