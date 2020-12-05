JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 157,148 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $27,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,499,000 after purchasing an additional 309,282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avangrid by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 515,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 512,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avangrid by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

