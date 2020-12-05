JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 486,536 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.97% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $27,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,358 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,559 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $12,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after purchasing an additional 765,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.