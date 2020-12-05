JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.92% of Hub Group worth $33,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 182.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 49,434 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.