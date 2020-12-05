JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Brown & Brown worth $27,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. CX Institutional raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

