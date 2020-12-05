JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $27,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,467 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 843,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,210,000 after acquiring an additional 303,142 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 146,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 135,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 543.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 117,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

