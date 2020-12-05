JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $27,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Aflac by 1,144.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,695 shares of company stock worth $889,258 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

AFL opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.