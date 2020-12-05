JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $27.88 Million Stock Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $27,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Unilever Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in The Unilever Group by 421.6% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

