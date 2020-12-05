JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $27.99 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of IDACORP worth $27,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Sidoti decreased their target price on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

