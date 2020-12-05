JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $30.72 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,055 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 166,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $30,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 236,359 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

