JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $29,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 244.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 34.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in OGE Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

In related news, Director J. Michael Sanner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

